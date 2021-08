if you're thinking you'd seen this in another 365 album, you're thinking right. only, i can't direct you to the original photo because the album is missing.this is the langstone mill in hampshire, england. the jackster @30pics4jackiesdiamond gave me a copy of her photograph of this structure and i painted from it. this was done in watercolour. i could not decide whether i should paint the bottom at low tide which required a lot of details so i decided it was high tide. i also made it to look like it's not winter time -- easier to do the trees with their leaves and all rather then just bare branches.i still cannot decide whether it's easier to paint something in acrylic or watercolour. but at present i love painting lighthouses so watch out for a couple more as i found more photos from my archives dating back to film in the mid 90's. i even found some photos of the stonehenge from way back in 1991 when i visited england, and there were no people about!