if you're thinking you'd seen this in another 365 album, you're thinking right. only, i can't direct you to the original photo because the album is missing.
this is the langstone mill in hampshire, england. the jackster @30pics4jackiesdiamond gave me a copy of her photograph of this structure and i painted from it. this was done in watercolour. i could not decide whether i should paint the bottom at low tide which required a lot of details so i decided it was high tide. i also made it to look like it's not winter time -- easier to do the trees with their leaves and all rather then just bare branches.
i still cannot decide whether it's easier to paint something in acrylic or watercolour. but at present i love painting lighthouses so watch out for a couple more as i found more photos from my archives dating back to film in the mid 90's. i even found some photos of the stonehenge from way back in 1991 when i visited england, and there were no people about!