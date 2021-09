i painted this lighthouse from a black and white photograph of wendy @farmreporter . see here: https://365project.org/farmreporter/365/2018-08-15 i gifted this painting to wendy as my thank-you for letting me stay at her house. (and making me fried egg sandwich for three consecutive mornings! plus driving me around hunting for photographic opportunities.) thankfully, she and her husband liked it!done in acrylic.