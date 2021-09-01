of ladders and passion

"come live with me and be my love
and we will all the pleasures prove...
and i will make thee a bed of roses
and a thousand fragrant posies...
a gown made of finest wool...
fair lined slippers for the cold
with buckles of the purest gold...
if these delights thy mind may move
come live with me and be my love."
- christopher marlowe
walking around on sunday morning down a village with houses that look like gingerbread houses, i noticed this man holding a ladder and talking to a lady on the veranda. i don't know why, but romeo and juliet came to mind. at first i thought the lady was holding a hammer but on closer inspection, she was actually holding a paint roller. then i thought of the poem of christopher marlowe as i imagined the two was about to elope.
i don't know what would come to the minds of people upon seeing this but to me it speaks of old literature.