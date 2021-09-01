Previous
Next
of ladders and passion by summerfield
Photo 3113

of ladders and passion

"come live with me and be my love
and we will all the pleasures prove...
and i will make thee a bed of roses
and a thousand fragrant posies...
a gown made of finest wool...
fair lined slippers for the cold
with buckles of the purest gold...
if these delights thy mind may move
come live with me and be my love."
- christopher marlowe

walking around on sunday morning down a village with houses that look like gingerbread houses, i noticed this man holding a ladder and talking to a lady on the veranda. i don't know why, but romeo and juliet came to mind. at first i thought the lady was holding a hammer but on closer inspection, she was actually holding a paint roller. then i thought of the poem of christopher marlowe as i imagined the two was about to elope.

i don't know what would come to the minds of people upon seeing this but to me it speaks of old literature.

-o0o-

high key or low key? that is the question. check out five plus two's theme this week: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-09-01
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 2nd, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Romeo and Juliet or Cyrano de Bergerac! Great shot.
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise