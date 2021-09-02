the two-headed cow

in fact there's nothing like that at all. wendy and i drove around the country on sunday morning. there was a bit of rain that turned the colours of the bucolic sceneries of trees, barns, farms, grass so vivid against the miserable sky. we saw this group of cows pasturing in the field. some of the animals seemed to be watching us. this shot when seen through the camera's screen seemed like the cow had two heads and made me do a double take. of course, it hadn't!



i'm going to do a hit and run again, folks. tomorrow is friday and hopefully i can turn off the office computer early since it is a long labour day weekend, then i will set aside a day to browse your albums.