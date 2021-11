this is an old photo and posting it here in tribute to one of the best composers of my generation. stephen sondheim has died from an undisclosed cause; he was 91."send in the clowns" was written by sondheim during rehearsals of the play 'a little night music'. it was a hit song for judy collins, but i love this version of barbra streisand: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Yu3SUlEhWA