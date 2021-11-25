Previous
Next
puddled by summerfield
Photo 3195

puddled

another hard day at the 'office' so i thought i'd retire early for the night.

wishing all my american firends a happy thanksgiving!
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a cool image! Thank you for the Thanksgiving wishes, we had a lovely day.
November 26th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Very cool puddle shot!
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise