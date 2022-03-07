as luck would have it

i thought i would put in an entry for the artist challenge, as it's been a while i haven't played. and because the one hosting is so pushy. 🤣 so i looked at the work of the current artist, jonathan chritchley and i liked his portfolio. i thought i would have to look in the archives to make a composite but the props are still out so i made do with the what i had on hand. turned out miss fleming gough was game, too!
the other day i was also playing tag and got 'birds' and 'black and white', so i thought, pourquoi pas? lots of etsooi happened to get to this. so this is a two-fer.
busy day at 'work' so unable to make any meaningful browsing; tomorrow i have a health and safety meeting and the office requires us to attend at the office for meetings. plus i do have an appointment with my naturopathic doctor so it all would work out well. except i won't be able to goof off to do 365 during lunch.
great entry
Keep ETSOOI in mind in case they back date!