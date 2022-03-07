Previous
Next
as luck would have it by summerfield
Photo 3297

as luck would have it

i thought i would put in an entry for the artist challenge, as it's been a while i haven't played. and because the one hosting is so pushy. 🤣 so i looked at the work of the current artist, jonathan chritchley and i liked his portfolio. i thought i would have to look in the archives to make a composite but the props are still out so i made do with the what i had on hand. turned out miss fleming gough was game, too!

the other day i was also playing tag and got 'birds' and 'black and white', so i thought, pourquoi pas? lots of etsooi happened to get to this. so this is a two-fer.

here's the inspiration for the photo: https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/STRAND/1/caption

busy day at 'work' so unable to make any meaningful browsing; tomorrow i have a health and safety meeting and the office requires us to attend at the office for meetings. plus i do have an appointment with my naturopathic doctor so it all would work out well. except i won't be able to goof off to do 365 during lunch.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
thank you for your entry xxx
March 8th, 2022  
katy ace
You don’t strike me as the type of person that would cave into peer group pressure! I’m glad you did though because this is fantastic! Tell me why you didn’t enter it in the ETSOOI challenge too? FAV
March 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
hahahahaha
great entry
March 8th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Nicely done for both challenges.
March 8th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - etsooi - too late as i only shot the photos yesterday and today. as for peer pressure, nothing to do with that, but you would agree with me that i am good at supporting my friends. 😉
March 8th, 2022  
katy ace
@summerfield I would agree with you!
Keep ETSOOI in mind in case they back date!
March 8th, 2022  
kali ace
looks the part!
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise