downtown at night by summerfield
downtown at night

i worked at the office today as i had a naturopath appointment at 11 and a health and safety committee meeting at the office. we are required to attend at the office for meetings. i meant to stay a bit later so i could take closer photographs of the skyscrapers but when i left the office it was still light and i couldn't have really gone around as the tiny computer in my bag maybe tiny but it was still doing a number on my neck and shoulders. so i said some other time.

then after supper i remembered that this week for peter forsgard's 52 assignments, the assignment is 'city lights'. so opened the balcony door and aimed the camera at the downtown skyline and ta-dah! city lights. assignment fulfilled.

i was happy with the results of my blood works last month. i am officially not diabetic. my blood sugar was way down, as well as my cholesterol. however, because i've not been walking regularly i've gained 5 lbs the last two months. hopefully though with the advent of the warmer weather i'd be able to go walking again in the mornings.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely night cityscape! Glad to hear your bloodwork is good. I'm confident with spring, you'll lose those few pounds!
March 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This is so nice!! love all the city lights.
March 9th, 2022  
