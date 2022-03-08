downtown at night

i worked at the office today as i had a naturopath appointment at 11 and a health and safety committee meeting at the office. we are required to attend at the office for meetings. i meant to stay a bit later so i could take closer photographs of the skyscrapers but when i left the office it was still light and i couldn't have really gone around as the tiny computer in my bag maybe tiny but it was still doing a number on my neck and shoulders. so i said some other time.



then after supper i remembered that this week for peter forsgard's 52 assignments, the assignment is 'city lights'. so opened the balcony door and aimed the camera at the downtown skyline and ta-dah! city lights. assignment fulfilled.



i was happy with the results of my blood works last month. i am officially not diabetic. my blood sugar was way down, as well as my cholesterol. however, because i've not been walking regularly i've gained 5 lbs the last two months. hopefully though with the advent of the warmer weather i'd be able to go walking again in the mornings.

