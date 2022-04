peeking through

sometimes you have to be thankful for pleasant chances. miss fleming-gough was standing in her usual spot. i placed the removable 'legs' of my laptop stand and placed it on the table in front o fher. after a while, i sat down behind the camera to shoot and focused on her and i kind of liked the accidental placement. plus it's late and i'm expected to be in the office early and i need to get my stuff ready so i don't cram in the morning. i intend to go for an hour walk very early.