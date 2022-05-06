iron or stone, both prison walls

not taken in a prison, per se, but a fencing around a property near the church. but it made me think of 'prison' which, from photos i've seen' were iron bars and concrete walls. but that is just the actual prison. there are prisons that cannot be seen but are only manifested in beliefs that over time can be detrimental to one's emotional or mental well being, for example in judging other people based on those beliefs. my former boss back in the old country used to tell me that we cannot change the disease of the world but we can learn to accept the flaws of the people.



hmmm...i'm being philosophical. that's not me. i should go and have something to eat. 🤣



posting earlier than usual as my doctor told me (not advised, mind you) to go to bed early as old people like me cannot and should not be sleeping for only four hours. why, i told her, i used to not sleep for days!