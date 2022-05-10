Previous
Next
performance balance by summerfield
Photo 3361

performance balance

the shoe shop at the shopping mall caught my eye as i passed by and i thought its signage and the display would make a perfect half and half. i was actually there last friday where i bought a pair of casual walking shoes for a third of the regular price and they have the wide size that my ugly feet favour. that's sixty dollars off my retirement fund. i'll be poor when i retire but i have nice and comfortable shoes. 🤣

there are six words in the photo and i could make a coherent sentence, is there a six-word story challenge? i better not push it.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
What good is a long retirement in uncomfortable shoes. I’d definitely go for comfort. This makes a terrific half.
May 11th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Great half and half. You are too young to retire! Surely you are talking about that being oh, ten or twenty years from now.
May 11th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@louannwarren - i love you, law! but this old bat is turning 69 in the summer.
May 11th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
@summerfield I can’t believe it. You look fabulous and a lot younger than 69, my dear.
May 11th, 2022  
katy ace
I like the composition of this one
There is a six word challenge right now Sixws-130.
I say go for it
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise