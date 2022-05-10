performance balance

the shoe shop at the shopping mall caught my eye as i passed by and i thought its signage and the display would make a perfect half and half. i was actually there last friday where i bought a pair of casual walking shoes for a third of the regular price and they have the wide size that my ugly feet favour. that's sixty dollars off my retirement fund. i'll be poor when i retire but i have nice and comfortable shoes. 🤣



there are six words in the photo and i could make a coherent sentence, is there a six-word story challenge? i better not push it.