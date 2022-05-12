humans walk left

i took this photo during my morning walk. i pass by 12 bus stops on one of the city's major traffic roads in 35 to 45 minutes which, as per my iphone, is roughly 3.8 kilometres. this is just before the third bus stop the shed of which is visible in the middle distance on the left of this photo. the person walking on that pavement is a welcome bonus.



posting early. i only got 2 hours of sleep last night. i went to bed at almost midnight and for some reason i couldn't sleep. i knew it was almost 2:30 when i did fall asleep only to be waken up by my alarm which was set at 4:30 so i can do my laundry.



today is the first day of my permanent day off. i'm down to working four days a week and thursday is my off day. i'm exhausted from not getting enough sleep (4-5 hours for me) but i managed to clean out my linen cabinet (how many towels can one old person need!) and the coat/shoe closet (so many shoes, only one pair of feet!), and managed a small watercolour painting of a tea cup (which you're not going to see because it's atrocious!).