Photo 3368
pink blossoms amidst the greens
another shot from the courthouse promenade last sunday. the trees along the promenade was rife with the pink blossoms that seemed to make people act silly. but thankfully there were just few people and no unruly spoilt rotten children running about.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
2
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th May 2022 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
,
summerfield-mayhalf22
katy
ace
The are sucha delicate color and beautiful with this light on them, A fabulous composition!
May 18th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Pretty!
May 18th, 2022
