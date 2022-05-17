Previous
pink blossoms amidst the greens by summerfield
pink blossoms amidst the greens

another shot from the courthouse promenade last sunday. the trees along the promenade was rife with the pink blossoms that seemed to make people act silly. but thankfully there were just few people and no unruly spoilt rotten children running about.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
katy ace
The are sucha delicate color and beautiful with this light on them, A fabulous composition!
May 18th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Pretty!
May 18th, 2022  
