rock, iron, leaf by summerfield
rock, iron, leaf

passed by a little church on a side street in downtown toronto. the space around it was a tad cramped but the narrow lawns were well maintained, and also protected by iron fencing. i took this half photo because i like the juxtaposition of the different textures.

i didn't go anywhere after attending church service. i thought i'd just laze around, read books, finished two paintings, napped for an hour, then i felt like writing a book but only managed a short story (nothing of consequence though). now i'm bored; i should go and do an online sudoku.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

summerfield

CristinaL ace
Very nice half and half!
May 23rd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Love the contrast and textures ❤️👌
May 23rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice. Love the contrast of the natural with hard.
May 23rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Very nice textures, indeed.
It sounds to me you need to just be after all those activities.
May 23rd, 2022  
