rock, iron, leaf

passed by a little church on a side street in downtown toronto. the space around it was a tad cramped but the narrow lawns were well maintained, and also protected by iron fencing. i took this half photo because i like the juxtaposition of the different textures.



i didn't go anywhere after attending church service. i thought i'd just laze around, read books, finished two paintings, napped for an hour, then i felt like writing a book but only managed a short story (nothing of consequence though). now i'm bored; i should go and do an online sudoku.