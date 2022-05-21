opposite half and half

people started to look at me funny when, walking around eaton centre which has a lot of pillars like the one on the left, i would aim my camera and take a photo, which made me look like i was hiding behind the pillar. more so because i would just suddenly dart behind the pillar, look around and quickly take a shot. i probably looked like wiley cayote when trying to spy on the roadrunner and concocting all those silly things with his silly gadgets. 🤣 🤣 🤣



belatedly for week 20 of the 52 captures challenge which was opposite, the challenge was opposites. the half pillar is cylindrical with rectangular tiles going vertical and horizontal, while the far wall has square tiles arranged diagonally. that's my story and i'm sticking to it.



there's a very subtle selfie on the wall, too.