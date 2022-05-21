Previous
Next
opposite half and half by summerfield
Photo 3372

opposite half and half

people started to look at me funny when, walking around eaton centre which has a lot of pillars like the one on the left, i would aim my camera and take a photo, which made me look like i was hiding behind the pillar. more so because i would just suddenly dart behind the pillar, look around and quickly take a shot. i probably looked like wiley cayote when trying to spy on the roadrunner and concocting all those silly things with his silly gadgets. 🤣 🤣 🤣

belatedly for week 20 of the 52 captures challenge which was opposite, the challenge was opposites. the half pillar is cylindrical with rectangular tiles going vertical and horizontal, while the far wall has square tiles arranged diagonally. that's my story and i'm sticking to it.

there's a very subtle selfie on the wall, too.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
923% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
LOL, that must be fun to watch from a distance. Great find and shot. I see your selfie too!
May 22nd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
May 22nd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the lines in different directions.
May 22nd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Certainly opposes and certainly half and half. Great lurking Vikki
May 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise