imprints and patterns

walls at the mall. am running out of ideas and photos as the half and half photos i've taken for this theme just don't cut it for me.



i have the son and little onyx coming over tomorrow so hopefully we'd be able to go around and photograph things. this is our long weekend, victoria day on monday, and i hope to go to the beaches to see what there is to photograph. and then next weekend, i intend to take advantage of the "doors open toronto" event when the buildings that are normally restricted to public can be visited.