Previous
Next
trunks and windows by summerfield
Photo 3370

trunks and windows

another shot from the courthouse walk last sunday.

a journalist person i know (we went to hospitality school together) contacted me today to ask for my opinion on roe v. wade overturn. i told her it is an american problem and canada isn't likely to follow suit. she said she remembered long ago that my stance on this was: "i don't favour abortion, but at the same time, i believe a woman should decide for herself if she wants it or not regardless of her circumstances." and i said, that's still about my position.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
923% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Wow! Wonderful details
May 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
I'm a sucker for both architecture and bark.
May 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise