trunks and windows

another shot from the courthouse walk last sunday.



a journalist person i know (we went to hospitality school together) contacted me today to ask for my opinion on roe v. wade overturn. i told her it is an american problem and canada isn't likely to follow suit. she said she remembered long ago that my stance on this was: "i don't favour abortion, but at the same time, i believe a woman should decide for herself if she wants it or not regardless of her circumstances." and i said, that's still about my position.