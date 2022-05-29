Previous
Next
and now for something completely different by summerfield
Photo 3380

and now for something completely different

my sister and i ended up at the harris filtration plant at the beaches as it was one of the buildings that was opened to the public this weekend. it was fascinating to learn what the lake water goes through ending up in our drinking glass at the table. for the faint of heart, you probably wouldn't want to know or see the process. but when i asked the tour guide "but don't our sewage go to the lake?" i think i must've made everyone look at the water they were drinking. of course the sewage is processed before it goes to the lake! but even then....

in any case this was the view from the higher part of the filtration building. i had to linger for quite a while as going down the steps was not fun when you have a bad knee. going up wasn't so bad but i heard a lot of whining and grunting from those behind me. we were going up and down single file.😂
29th May 2022 29th May 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful captured. Love all the blue's.
May 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise