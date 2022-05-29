and now for something completely different

my sister and i ended up at the harris filtration plant at the beaches as it was one of the buildings that was opened to the public this weekend. it was fascinating to learn what the lake water goes through ending up in our drinking glass at the table. for the faint of heart, you probably wouldn't want to know or see the process. but when i asked the tour guide "but don't our sewage go to the lake?" i think i must've made everyone look at the water they were drinking. of course the sewage is processed before it goes to the lake! but even then....



in any case this was the view from the higher part of the filtration building. i had to linger for quite a while as going down the steps was not fun when you have a bad knee. going up wasn't so bad but i heard a lot of whining and grunting from those behind me. we were going up and down single file.😂