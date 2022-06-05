easels

at first glance, the daintiness of the scene strikes you; with sun actually shining bright, the shadows seem real which gives the scene a real depth of field. and then, you squint, doubting what your eyes see. it takes a while for you to realize it is a wall, a painting that was superbly done.



the shadows had me fooled. it is a long mural as there are five easels in the scene. i couldn't take a wide shot as there were only five feet between the painting and the edge of the sidewalk. there was also a scaffolding that prevented me from shooting a 'head-on' shot. shooting from behind the scaffolding is not possible, as i would've to stand on the roadway and it is a busy roadway.



still not feeling great. i'm hobbling because of the knee. sinus flared up anew, voice is getting better but i still sound like a drag queen.



and oh, for the second morning in a row, i was attacked by a pair of red-winged blackbird, until they were chase by a really big blackbird.