easels by summerfield
Photo 3387

easels

at first glance, the daintiness of the scene strikes you; with sun actually shining bright, the shadows seem real which gives the scene a real depth of field. and then, you squint, doubting what your eyes see. it takes a while for you to realize it is a wall, a painting that was superbly done.

the shadows had me fooled. it is a long mural as there are five easels in the scene. i couldn't take a wide shot as there were only five feet between the painting and the edge of the sidewalk. there was also a scaffolding that prevented me from shooting a 'head-on' shot. shooting from behind the scaffolding is not possible, as i would've to stand on the roadway and it is a busy roadway.

still not feeling great. i'm hobbling because of the knee. sinus flared up anew, voice is getting better but i still sound like a drag queen.

and oh, for the second morning in a row, i was attacked by a pair of red-winged blackbird, until they were chase by a really big blackbird.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Diane ace
An amazing mural! You are right--the shadows fool you.

Hope you are feeling better soon.
June 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, I had to look good and up close. Fantastic art and great capture to show both ways.
June 6th, 2022  
Wendy ace
Oh, Vikki! So sorry to hear you are not well!
We have finally found a house.
I will be sending you a long email in a day or two to fill you in on the happenings in my life.
June 6th, 2022  
