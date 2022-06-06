tiny white feathers

at the mall where i finish off my walk, i found a large patch of the hydrangea garden covered with tiny white feathers on the ground. the feathers were about an inch and really fluffy and there were so many it couldn't have come from just a couple of birds. it was the only portion of the garden that had the feathers, but there was no trace of any birds around. on the other side of the road, though, was a juvie hawk fighting with a large black bird and at one point on the hood of one of the cars waiting for the traffic lights to change.