Previous
Next
tiny white feathers by summerfield
Photo 3388

tiny white feathers

at the mall where i finish off my walk, i found a large patch of the hydrangea garden covered with tiny white feathers on the ground. the feathers were about an inch and really fluffy and there were so many it couldn't have come from just a couple of birds. it was the only portion of the garden that had the feathers, but there was no trace of any birds around. on the other side of the road, though, was a juvie hawk fighting with a large black bird and at one point on the hood of one of the cars waiting for the traffic lights to change.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Certainly looks like tiny feathers, beautiful !
June 7th, 2022  
katy ace
He’s very pretty photo in all of that light but I hope it does not signify the demise of a bird!
June 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise