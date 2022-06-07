Previous
et tu, mister poe? by summerfield
et tu, mister poe?

this image is painted (or sprayed) three times on the barrier wall at the bridge above the train track which i pass towards the end of my morning walk. i seriously think it is edgar allan poe and google image confirmed my thinking.

there's an album cover challenge that has just started and i thought i better put in an entry before i get called out by the host. 😜 why not try one yourself? it's a fun challenge, i promise: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46668/try-the-album-cover-challenge-starting-now

the artist: white swamphen
the album: you're not going fast enough

the white swamphen (Porphyrio albus) was a rail found on Lord Howe Island, east of the Australian mainland.

If everything seems under control, you're not going fast enough. - Mario Andretti (1940 - )
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022
Ann H. LeFevre ace
All it needs is a raven.
June 8th, 2022  
