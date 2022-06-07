Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3389
et tu, mister poe?
this image is painted (or sprayed) three times on the barrier wall at the bridge above the train track which i pass towards the end of my morning walk. i seriously think it is edgar allan poe and google image confirmed my thinking.
there's an album cover challenge that has just started and i thought i better put in an entry before i get called out by the host. 😜 why not try one yourself? it's a fun challenge, i promise:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46668/try-the-album-cover-challenge-starting-now
the artist: white swamphen
the album: you're not going fast enough
the white swamphen (Porphyrio albus) was a rail found on Lord Howe Island, east of the Australian mainland.
If everything seems under control, you're not going fast enough. - Mario Andretti (1940 - )
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5437
photos
202
followers
128
following
928% complete
View this month »
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-still
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th June 2022 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
s-albumcover
,
albumcoverchallenge136
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
All it needs is a raven.
June 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close