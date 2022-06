et tu, mister poe?

this image is painted (or sprayed) three times on the barrier wall at the bridge above the train track which i pass towards the end of my morning walk. i seriously think it is edgar allan poe and google image confirmed my thinking.there's an album cover challenge that has just started and i thought i better put in an entry before i get called out by the host. 😜 why not try one yourself? it's a fun challenge, i promise: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46668/try-the-album-cover-challenge-starting-now the artist: white swamphenthe album: you're not going fast enoughthe white swamphen (Porphyrio albus) was a rail found on Lord Howe Island, east of the Australian mainland.If everything seems under control, you're not going fast enough. - Mario Andretti (1940 - )