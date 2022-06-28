hangin' around

i am four photos behind with the 52 captures challenge; time to be catching up. this is for this week, week 26, the challenge is minimalism.



this is one of my photographs, taken in 2012 when i was just learning to use my first dslr. it hangs on my bedroom wall. when i exhibited my photos at the flower shop quite a few years ago, i had a similar shot (i took about 20 shots of the same scene at the time) which i had printed on stretched canvas just like this one in four different sizes. they all sold out. it's a heady feeling when a stranger pays money for a simple artwork as this. the large size 16x20 sold for $480, the smallest size 10x12 sold for $100. the flower shop manager said the overall package of my photos was quite 'appealing' as each photo came with a card, explaining how the shot came to be, along with the photo details, and with my signature and seal. but i wanted to think it was the title of the photo that also appealed to the buyer as i titled this "far from the madding crowd" which was the title of my favourite thomas hardy novel (one of the first classics i read as a young so-and-so).



the marketing lessons i had when i went back to school in the mid 90's surely was of great use.