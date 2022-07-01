the witch ball up close

also catching up on week 23 of the capture 52 challenge, the prompt was "glass" and this mouth-blown glass is just the thing i suppose given that i didn't make any effort to go out to take advantage of the canada day celebrations. but it was so humid so i just stayed in, read two short novellas that i didn't particularly like, watched a couple of painting tutorials, dabbled with my acrylic paints then got side tracked, then i took a nap that lasted five hours. i was going to order food but decided to just stick to my boring diet.
happy canada day to all my canadian friends whether you're home or away.