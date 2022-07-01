Previous
the witch ball up close by summerfield
Photo 3413

the witch ball up close

the witch ball is making its second appearance, this time up close and personal.

i'm joining in @la_photographic 's make 30 photos challenge and for today, the prompt is fill the frame with colours. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos

also catching up on week 23 of the capture 52 challenge, the prompt was "glass" and this mouth-blown glass is just the thing i suppose given that i didn't make any effort to go out to take advantage of the canada day celebrations. but it was so humid so i just stayed in, read two short novellas that i didn't particularly like, watched a couple of painting tutorials, dabbled with my acrylic paints then got side tracked, then i took a nap that lasted five hours. i was going to order food but decided to just stick to my boring diet.

happy canada day to all my canadian friends whether you're home or away.
summerfield

@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
katy ace
Terrific way to fill the frame with color. Happy Canada Day to you
July 2nd, 2022  
