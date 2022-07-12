lost in the blue

this was my entry for last week's negative space prompt over at 52 frames. this is the helicopter that takes tourists over to see the niagara falls from above. one of these days, i will cough up the US$120+ fee (for 12 minutes) to shoot the falls from above, but i will have to find out first if i actually can do that. i would reckon they would have some restrictions that would then restrict taking photos.



for today, the make 30 days prompt is 'plain background'.



on my 69th birthday, i promised myself to do 69 good deeds for the year. i had my second chance at it last sunday when i found a cellphone on the pavement at the bus stop coming home from costco. i picked it up guessing that the owner would call the phone and i can answer it and be able to return it to him/her. there were two numbers that kept calling but it turned out i couldn't answer the call, i wasn't sure why. so i called the two phone numbers from my phone, left a message that the number they were calling was a lost phone and let me know if they know the owner or for the owner to call me.



when i finally got an answer from one of the two numbers, it was a man who at first i thought was inebriated, slurry words and kind of out of it. he at first told me to bring it to his mom, and asked if i stole his mom's phone. so then i figured during the conversation that there must be something wrong in his head. meanwhile the other number was trying to contact me and it was the owner of the phone. i gave her instructions to take a bus to meet me at a designated bus stop. (i didn't want them to pick it up from where i live.) i've been waiting for 30 minutes in the middle of the day with the temps at almost 30 (thankfully it was breezy). so i called her and she got off 10 bus stops too early. by this time i was pissed because the frozen salmon i bought at costco would've started to thaw. add the fact that i was getting real hungry. so i told the lady to take the express bus that was to arrive in 3 minutes and it will take her directly to where i was.



when she finally arrived, i first apologized for gruffly talking to her son who she said was autistic. she thanked me and was on her way, crossing the road so she can take the bus back to where she came from, both phones in each ear.



i was shaking from hunger i almost didn't make it to the restaurant which was two blocks away. it left me thinking maybe i should forget about doing good deeds already, maybe i won't even make the 69. sometimes, it's hard to do good deed.