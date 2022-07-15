soaking it all in

today's make 30 prompt is 'pattern'. methinks this cone flower fits the bill. i could've posted one that shows the fibonacci sequence but it didn't have the bee in it; i thought this is a more appealing photo.



yesterday, i passed by the allen gardens to see if they still had roses but it being july already, it was a gamble. i didn't go inside as my usual entrance is fenced off and the entrance was in the next block and it being 29 degrees with the cloudless sky, i felt tired after the lunch so i contented myself in taking pictures in the outside garden. bees were busy everywhere but thankfully on the flowers and not going about stinging people, especially those with cameras.