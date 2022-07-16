alvin!!!!!!

or maybe it's theodore. today's prompt is 'wildlife'.



i went driving for 3 hours to get to tobermory which is at the top of the bruce peninsula in northern ontario by lake huron, one of the great lakes. 468 shots on two cameras later, all i have is one shot of this chipmunk at the dock where we had to take the boat to a place called flowerpot island. well, there is a photo of a very tiny snake which fall on one of the hikers in front of us when my sister and i were coming back from searching for the light station. imagine if that snake fell on me, no matter how small it was, i'd have had a massive heart attack and died on the spot. i was able to take a quick snap but i'm not looking at it now else i'd have nightmares. so alvin or theodore it is for wildlife.



i'm poofed after that ordeal plus the drive back which took a bit more than 3 hours due to traffic. so i will try and catch up with you tomorrow.