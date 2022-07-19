Previous
samson-ish? by summerfield
samson-ish?

no, i just couldn't resist the shadows and the arches. this is at the gazebo that is the other end of the long pergola between this and the stone arches in my july 11th photo. why the wedding party was taking their photos at the other end was beyond me, because the light here lends more character to any portrait, especially one that you'd assume would last for a lifetime. so their loss, my gain. as i had my tripod with me, it was a shame if i didn't do a self-portrait, right? only, i forgot to take off my backpack!
summerfield

