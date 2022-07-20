Previous
striped rocks by summerfield
Photo 3432

striped rocks

the rocks of flowerpot island in northern ontario have this strange stripes on their surfaces. those had been formed by water, wind and ice hammering at the rocks for millions of years.

today's make 30 challenge asks for a photo with stripes. so there it is - stripes!
summerfield

