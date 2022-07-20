Sign up
Photo 3432
striped rocks
the rocks of flowerpot island in northern ontario have this strange stripes on their surfaces. those had been formed by water, wind and ice hammering at the rocks for millions of years.
today's make 30 challenge asks for a photo with stripes. so there it is - stripes!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3429
10
3430
11
12
3431
3432
13
Tags
make-30-2022
,
summerfield-make30-2022
