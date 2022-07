where i live which is north of downtown toronto right at this moment, it's 28 degrees celcius which feels like 32. it's clear and sunny. in downtown toronto it is 30 degrees celcius, feels like 34, humidity is at 38% and a wind of 28 kmph from the west.heat warning in effect; been that way for days now. this was taken this morning when there was an impending thunderstorm that did not materialize, at least where i am.-o0o-you in need of aid? check out five plus two: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-07-20