ribbon-cutting ceremony

today's watercolour prompt is 'ceremony'.



another image from the big clip art book.



i posted a couple of these watercolours on facebook yesterday and i promptly got a call from my sister asking the price for the dancing shoes painting. and then my bestie in san francisco wanted a painting of her ballroom dancing shoes. so after july, i will still be doing a few watercolours. then i can go back to acrylic.