the fallen by summerfield
Photo 3437

the fallen

from one of my morning walks. it's too early for the leaves to be falling but then again, it all depends on the weather, which could not decide which season it would be, although right now we know it's the middle of summer with that heat wave that doesn't seem to want to let up. there are 4 very tall gingko trees i pass by during my walk and until i started this walk last year, i didn't know that gingkos bear fruits. in any case, this leaf must have been the work of the squirrels, thieving the fruits. but what caught my attention are the drops on the leaf.

for today's texture prompt.
summerfield

