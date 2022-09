whether we like it or not

the fall colours are here and they are the precursor to winter. the warm weather might be extended or stretched with the indian summer spells, but winter and the cold, the snow, the ice, they will still come, sometimes with a vengeance.well, this is just nature's teaser, reminding us of what is to come. and speaking of teasers, that's five plus two's theme this week. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-09-21