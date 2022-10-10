fallen beauty

this pair caught my attention during my walk this morning. they were the only red in the sea of lawn grass and brown and yellow leaves, their colours in stark contrast to their surroundings.



it was a beautiful sunny day today but my plan of going around the ravine and trails to shoot the tree colours was foiled by, get this, painting! it's like this: i need the bright daylight when i paint, it's when i'm most productive painting-wise. so take photos or paint? i painted until my back ached and my stomach growled from hunger. when i managed to go out, i was surprised how cold it was and i wasn't wearing proper garments (my body is still in summer mode for some reasons) so back to the batcave to do 365 but got sidelined with calls from the grands. still, it was quite a productive day.