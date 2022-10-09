thanksgiving

this weekend is our canadian thanksgiving weekend. as usual we gathered at our niece's for a veritable feast. this is how the filipinos celebrate thanksgiving (or any occasion for that matter) -- with lots of food! my contribution was two boxes of oysters (which i don't eat) and a large dish of edamame. i also made some peanut butter crunch which my godson spirited away for later because that was his favourite. in my haste, i forgot to bring the bottles of wine i have reserved for the occasion. but seeing the table was already sagging with all the food, wine was the last thing on everybody's mind.



happy thanksgiving whether you're canadian or not.



tagging this for week 39 of the 52 captures challenge; the challenge was "celebrations".