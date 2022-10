capturing the fall colours

i took an inordinate amount of photos of this guy who was standing on the west side of a six-lane carriageway. as it was a rather busy place, i was photobombed a number of times by passing vehicles and bicycles. i also wanted to capture him with some of the colours he was photographing.



it cleared in the afternoon and instead of painting, i was itching to go and photograph the fall colours before the leaves all fall. i promise to paint tomorrow; it's going to rain in the morning anyway.