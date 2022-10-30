the connector

@northy
had previously posted a shot of this passageway that connects the eaton centre, a really big mall in toronto, and the building across the street that houses saks fifth avenue
and the hudson bay department store
. and if you have the patience to look for it in her album, you will then be reassured that this passageway is really gorgeous.
one week only
starts tomorrow, 31st, and i hope some of you will be able to join in. the prompts are rather easy and fun. some, however, had asked what "roll credit"
was. from the images i have seen in google, my interpretation of it is this: an image which could be a start or an end of a story. when you watch a movie or your favourite show or soap on tv, mind what the initial images were, or the frozen image at the end of that movie or show.
you would know that at one time you would have taken a similar photo, in fact, all our photos could be put under that category so it could be any photo really.
take for example this photo, i could interpret it this way: the lady coming towards you is to meet someone, a friend, or a boyfriend, or anyone. the lady with the red bag who is walking away could just be a passerby or maybe she's a loony and will attack the other. so there is an impending drama. it could be the start of a movie, or an episode of a tv soap. or the scene is simply establishing a story or episode. since this is a tunnel connecting department stores perhaps there is indiscernible voices in conversation, then the credits start to appear on the screen. or it could just be a face filling in your frame showing the emotion of the person.
i'm sure that this prompt would have already been used in the get-pushed challenge so i hope some of you have some knowledge on this and i would appreciate it if you will confirm my idea; and if not, may i invite you to clarify it for us.