minimal high key

little blue makes a surprise appearance for today's minimal prompt of the one week only mini exercise.
i thought i'd make use of this little contraption after it scared the bejesus out of me when its alarm went off for no reason whilst i was in the middle of painting. i earlier moved it from one shelf to the other while dusting and an hour later, it just went off. i must've inadvertently pushed a button at the back or something. i almost threw it out the window. since i have no idea what to shoot for today's prompt (you'd think since i concocted this challenge i would've prepared myself, but no), and i cannot find my other props, then why not make use of the little blue clock-o!
tomorrow's final prompt is "roll credit". my interpretation of this prompt was explained in this post .
52frames.com had this as a challenge last year. there are some cool interpretations of the prompt here .