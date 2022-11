minimal high key

little blue makes a surprise appearance for today's minimal prompt of the one week only mini exercise.i thought i'd make use of this little contraption after it scared the bejesus out of me when its alarm went off for no reason whilst i was in the middle of painting. i earlier moved it from one shelf to the other while dusting and an hour later, it just went off. i must've inadvertently pushed a button at the back or something. i almost threw it out the window. since i have no idea what to shoot for today's prompt (you'd think since i concocted this challenge i would've prepared myself, but no), and i cannot find my other props, then why not make use of the little blue clock-o!tomorrow's final prompt is "roll credit". my interpretation of this prompt was explained in this post 52frames.com had this as a challenge last year. there are some cool interpretations of the prompt here