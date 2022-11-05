Previous
minimal high key by summerfield
minimal high key

little blue makes a surprise appearance for today's minimal prompt of the one week only mini exercise.

i thought i'd make use of this little contraption after it scared the bejesus out of me when its alarm went off for no reason whilst i was in the middle of painting. i earlier moved it from one shelf to the other while dusting and an hour later, it just went off. i must've inadvertently pushed a button at the back or something. i almost threw it out the window. since i have no idea what to shoot for today's prompt (you'd think since i concocted this challenge i would've prepared myself, but no), and i cannot find my other props, then why not make use of the little blue clock-o!

tomorrow's final prompt is "roll credit". my interpretation of this prompt was explained in this post .

52frames.com had this as a challenge last year. there are some cool interpretations of the prompt here .
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
katy ace
FAV I love seeing Little Blue again . Sorry he scared you but perhaps it is for the best since you needed the idea to photograph him~!
November 5th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - see my edits while you were commenting. 😊
November 5th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
I love little blue. He’s so perfect for anything you ask of him!
November 5th, 2022  
katy ace
@summerfield thanks Vikki
November 5th, 2022  
