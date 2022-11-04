handmade with ♥ love

Previous
it's really nice to have crafty friends -- you get to have new props for photos. this pretty bling for the Christmas tree arrived in a little packet at my door the other day. so thankful as i didn't have time to go anywhere and take photos. as i surveyed my living room/studio i was disappointed to note that i have already exhausted my handy props and i'm too lazy to open boxes from my storage room. so, voilà! so pretty, non? with heartfelt thanks to that one crafty friend who sent this to me. you saved my day, friend; thank you. ♥

today's one week only prompt is bokeh.

please note that the first six words of the november words are the same as the last five of OWO's prompts, so you may want to also tag your photos "nov22words".

tomorrow, it will be a study in minimalism. looking forward to seeing your photos.
