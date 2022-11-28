Previous
Next
on the corner of danforth and broadview by summerfield
Photo 3563

on the corner of danforth and broadview

rather a busy intersection. there's a subway station behind this building and that's where the red street car was coming from. the building is a notable structure in that it has been there for so long. normally old buildings like this would have a plaque or marker at the top which shows the year in which the building was built. this one doesn't seem to have any, although it might be just hidden behind those pillars. it is nearing rush hour hence the milling people past the building. plus the students were just coming out of school.

the building is not triangular in shape -- it just looks that way.

for week 47 of the peter forsgard 52 assignments which calls for a street corner.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Fascinating building with the front that has no right angle. i like the bustle of the traffic and people.
November 29th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
Those are some impressive columns! I noticed the caduceus at the top of the building. Is the building now or was it previously a medical building?
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise