on the corner of danforth and broadview

rather a busy intersection. there's a subway station behind this building and that's where the red street car was coming from. the building is a notable structure in that it has been there for so long. normally old buildings like this would have a plaque or marker at the top which shows the year in which the building was built. this one doesn't seem to have any, although it might be just hidden behind those pillars. it is nearing rush hour hence the milling people past the building. plus the students were just coming out of school.



the building is not triangular in shape -- it just looks that way.



for week 47 of the peter forsgard 52 assignments which calls for a street corner.