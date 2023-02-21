a pair of tipis

still from the allan gardens visit last sunday. this is the park outside the conservatory.



during the pandemic, our large parks were home to a number of families who were evicted out of their rented homes which became known as tent cities. this is a rather large-ish park that stretches all of two blocks not counting the actual conservatory. the city ha tried to 'clean up' the parks since last year but apparently new 'crop' of tent dwellers have not emerged. this pair of tipis (or teepees) stands amidst the tent dwellers, its stark white colour dominating the site. a sign in front of them indicates a 'sacred fire ceremony in progress' and requests people to respect the space and not interrupt, nor take photos or videos. even as there was obviously no fire ceremony going on, i did manage a couple of shots as i passed by. i imagine the ceremony takes place after dark.