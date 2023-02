we are at -5 tonight with snow falling in earnest. i had meant to shoot the toronto skyline tonight for today's landscape but as we are in the middle of a winter storm that would last until tomorrow, this is all that i can show you. normally, at this time of night the view is like this: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-01-17 but the heavy snow has obscured the view of the skyline. mayhap tomorrow.-o0o-bridge is this week's self portrait assignment over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-02-22