i was downtown to check out two gluten-free bakeshops to order hot-cross buns for our after-service coffee on good friday. clocked 6 km walking distance in the process. i passed by the union station and since i have the camera with me, i thought i might as well take a few photos, so i did.



i was hoping for a 'deserted' hallway but people kept passing through and when i though i had succeeded only to find this gentleman busily eating his sandwich. i thought that's interesting.



gotta split as i need to wake up early as i need to be early at church; i'll be doing ushering duties tomorrow. and it's that dreadful change of time tonight of all nights!