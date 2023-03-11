Previous
columns by summerfield
Photo 3664

columns

i was downtown to check out two gluten-free bakeshops to order hot-cross buns for our after-service coffee on good friday. clocked 6 km walking distance in the process. i passed by the union station and since i have the camera with me, i thought i might as well take a few photos, so i did.

i was hoping for a 'deserted' hallway but people kept passing through and when i though i had succeeded only to find this gentleman busily eating his sandwich. i thought that's interesting.

gotta split as i need to wake up early as i need to be early at church; i'll be doing ushering duties tomorrow. and it's that dreadful change of time tonight of all nights!
11th March 2023

summerfield

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Hi there just looking at your upload but no pic showing
March 12th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Same here, no pic showing (and it sounds interesting!)
March 12th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
Ditto to that
March 12th, 2023  
