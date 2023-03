something to brighten the day

it has been snowing again here in toronto since mid morning. snow on top of the hardened-softened-melted-iced mountains and mountains of snow. i really don't mind the cold, and the snow, but i couldn't like the slippery and icy grounds, as a result of which is that i could not go for long walks on days such as today.



my march album is so dull and flat i decided to dig into the more recent archives and found this photo of a daffodil at the allen gardens last month.