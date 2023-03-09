Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3663
look what they did!
i suppose since it is designated 'heritage' structure they're leaving the old house alone. i hope they will restore it next. that ugly house that they're building is all wood. if it burns down it will be reduced to ashes in a trice.
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-11-25
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-10-28
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-06-14
this is a diary shot; no need to comment, but if you do, thank you so much.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5743
photos
185
followers
119
following
1004% complete
View this month »
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-still
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th March 2023 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close