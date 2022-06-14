haunting house

i pass by this house on my morning walk, about 2.8 kilometers from where i live. in june 2020 it had a sign that a renovating company had acquired it and the house would be restored to its original state. the fence then was covered with tarp. by november, it had a for sale sign. in january 2021, the for sale sign had a "SOLD" sign over it. a few weeks later, there were excavating machines inside the property grounds. there was a smaller structure with a beautiful skylight which in the property's heyday was the servants' quarters, stables and kitchen. that structure was moved to the property east of it. then work halted. the fencing was covered with a second tarp and later another 'for sale' sign was displayed. the sign was gone after a few weeks and the property continued to be neglected. and now from wear and tear, the covering tarps slowly fell off, weeds all over the grounds.
if i had the necessary or if i was 20 years younger, i'd have bought it. i have a friend who specializes in renovation and preservations of old houses and he would love to get his hands on this house. but for me, it would be a grand place for artsy retreats once properly renovated. but alas! i'm poor as a rat and old as fart so no dice.