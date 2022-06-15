Sign up
resilience
an invasive plant growing out from a grill covering. it's like telling the other plants, "i don't care if you don't want me, i can thrive anywhere. can you?"
fruity is the theme this week over at five plus two. why don't you join us, take a self portrait with a fruit or anyhow you want to interpret the theme. check us out here:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-06-15
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-still
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th June 2022 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-plants
