resilience by summerfield
Photo 3397

resilience

an invasive plant growing out from a grill covering. it's like telling the other plants, "i don't care if you don't want me, i can thrive anywhere. can you?"

fruity is the theme this week over at five plus two. why don't you join us, take a self portrait with a fruit or anyhow you want to interpret the theme. check us out here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-06-15


15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

summerfield

@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
