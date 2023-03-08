Previous
women's day by summerfield
Photo 3662

women's day

as in International Women's Day 2023. when i arrived in the office this morning, there were 4 greeting cards courtesy of the three young lawyers i'm now working with, and the young IT person who helped me set up my new laptop. such nice young dudes.
summerfield

@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Dawn ace
How lovely of them an nice shot and presentation
March 10th, 2023  
