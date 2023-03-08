Sign up
Photo 3662
women's day
as in International Women's Day 2023. when i arrived in the office this morning, there were 4 greeting cards courtesy of the three young lawyers i'm now working with, and the young IT person who helped me set up my new laptop. such nice young dudes.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5738
photos
185
followers
119
following
1003% complete
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
Views
8
1
365-still
Canon EOS 80D
9th March 2023 9:46pm
Dawn
ace
How lovely of them an nice shot and presentation
March 10th, 2023
