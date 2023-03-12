the colour of Christmas

in the traditional RYB colour model, red and green are complementary colours. and since there are so many green stuff being touted by stores and restaurants because st. patrick's day is coming up, my indolent mind (which is lacking in creativity these days) came up with this still life for the complementary colours challenge of 52 frames this week. (my high school english composition teacher once said that i am quite good at running paragraphs or sentences, but refused to tell me if that was a good thing or not. she also famously told me that i will never be a writer because my essays were flat. god bless her soul, but guess who has a book on file in one of the american state libraries? just saying.)



in any case this was my offering for that challenge. i was going to do a focus stacking but i love my depth of field here.