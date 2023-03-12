Previous
Next
the colour of Christmas by summerfield
Photo 3665

the colour of Christmas

in the traditional RYB colour model, red and green are complementary colours. and since there are so many green stuff being touted by stores and restaurants because st. patrick's day is coming up, my indolent mind (which is lacking in creativity these days) came up with this still life for the complementary colours challenge of 52 frames this week. (my high school english composition teacher once said that i am quite good at running paragraphs or sentences, but refused to tell me if that was a good thing or not. she also famously told me that i will never be a writer because my essays were flat. god bless her soul, but guess who has a book on file in one of the american state libraries? just saying.)

in any case this was my offering for that challenge. i was going to do a focus stacking but i love my depth of field here.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise