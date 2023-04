an emulation of gerhard richter's "chair in profile" (see https://gerhard-richter.com/en/art/paintings/photo-paintings/household-icons-39/chair-in-profile-5617 gerhard richter was once the featured artist in the artist challenge back in 2017 which i had then emulated but with a different chair https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2017-01-04 when i used a chair that is now no longer used because one of its legs broke as i actually used it to change the light bulb of the dining room ceiling lamp. 🤣