Previous
Next
beam me up, scotty! by summerfield
Photo 3689

beam me up, scotty!

i think i get to live another day, non? this chair is going to be in pieces by the time april is finished.

here, a tiny spot of sunshine is put into use for today's shot.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise