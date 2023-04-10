Sign up
Photo 3689
beam me up, scotty!
i think i get to live another day, non? this chair is going to be in pieces by the time april is finished.
here, a tiny spot of sunshine is put into use for today's shot.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
5765
photos
183
followers
118
following
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
10th April 2023 10:42am
30-shots2023
,
summerfield-30shots2023
,
the chair
